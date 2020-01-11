Marietta, GA Author Publishes Novel
January 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMetanoia, a new book by Rueben LeFloyd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up, Tay knew that she was different from other people. After experiencing migraines and terrible nightmares, she is set up with a special professor to help her learn and cope with these painful ordeals. After discovering that there is more to her dilemma, Tay is faced with many difficulties that may seem hard to understand, but lead her to change and connections with others.
Metanoia is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0388-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
