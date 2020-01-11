Trenton, NJ Author Publishes Romance Novel
January 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFinding an Anchor: The Healing Mountains Series, a new book by Wendy Zuccarello, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up without a family and many friends, Kennedy finds herself battling with Severe Panic Disorder. After her boyfriend leaves her high and dry, Kennedy is unsure what the future holds for her. After accepting she may be a loner for the rest of her life, she decides to take a vacation to Maine. Then all her plans change. She meets a man named Tag. A story about inner strength and being able to find that strength inside, Kennedy is pushed to the limits in this fast pace romance story.
About the Author
Wendy Zuccarello resides in New Jersey with her husband, two children, and two dogs. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor's degree in Animal Science. Zuccarello spent 20 years working as a veterinary technician. She also enjoys photography and watching movies with her family.
Finding an Anchor: The Healing Mountains Series is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0123-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us