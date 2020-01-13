IT Job Market to Expand by 100,000 new jobs in 2020 according to Janco
January 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City UT –Park City UT - Janco - www.e-janco.com - Based on interviews of 157 C-Level executives and Janco's IT Job Market Model, the firm forecasts that 100,000 net new IT jobs will be created in the calendar year 2020. This will there will be a continued erosion in the number of jobs in telecommunications due to AI implementations and merger consolidations.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "Demand for IT professionals is at an all time high. At the same time, baby boomers are retiring and the median age of IT professional is falling." He added, "There are four driving forces: Technology's expansion with AI and Blockchain, Data Capture and Surveillance/ monitoring expansion, nationalization of applications similar to the US and the UK, and stewardship impact expansion. These forces are changing the way business and consumers interact."
Janco identified and defined the driving forces that will generate the 100,000 new jobs in 2020.:
The CEO said, "Compliance will be more of an issue in 2020 than this year with the new CaCPA mandates that went into effect on January 1, 2020. One other factor is the move towards "Blockchain and DLT technology. To that end, Janco released a major update to its Compliance Management Kit and a new Blockchain Job Description Bundle last week. We believe that many of the new positions created in 2020 will be driven by both compliance mandates and new applications."
The CEO said, "With the high demand for IT Pros, the career opportunities outlook for IT professionals continues to be bright. Over the long term, we feel that more individuals will look at IT concentrations at the university level. Also, professional trade schools will be able to expand the scope of their training and certification programs. The risk that companies face will be how to validate the qualifications of new entrants into the IT job market as IT Pros."
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
