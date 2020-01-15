OrderEase Announces Partnership with Marketing Garden
January 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsBarrie, ON - OrderEase (formerly LinkGreen) is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Marketing Garden - the distributors of a revolutionary platform for garden retailer websites and in-store customer engagement, called The Perfect Plant®.
The partnership will provide support for the rapid expansion of OrderEase's footprint that currently includes , De Vroomen Bulbs, Scotts Miracle-Gro Canada, Eagle Lake Nurseries, JC Bakker, Aquascapes, Grodan, Century Tool & Die, and many others. In addition to helping these companies and others evolve their ordering process into a digital solution, OrderEase plans to utilize The Perfect Plant technology with their retail and brand partners.
"There are great synergies between OrderEase and Marketing Garden," says Warren Patterson, President & CEO of OrderEase. He added, "Their easy-to-use software helps staff training and customer engagement benefitting retailers and brands while we are focused on streamlining the ordering process for retailers, distributors, and brands. Together we offer a true end to end solution for the industry."
"Our goal at the Marketing Garden is to offer a tech stack that solves problems for our industry," says Ken Klopp, Owner of Marketing Garden. "The Perfect Plant has proven to be a win for staff and customer engagement. With OrderEase's we can now solve challenges facing the wholesale buying and selling process - placing orders, order management, acquiring new customers, aging sales force, etc. I haven't found another platform as flexible, easy-to-use, or as robust with a proven track record than OrderEase. I'm confident the addition of OrderEase showcases our commitment to providing the best technologies to combat the biggest problems facing the green industry."
Both companies are incredibly excited to help bring the other to new markets and new heights, while bringing out the best in each other.
About the Marketing Garden
We drive customer engagement and increase efficiencies for small businesses in the lawn and garden industry. Our creative technology solutions help you navigate some of the biggest challenges facing the garden center industry today.
Whether it's providing staff support, or engaging with customers in-store or online, we help you make a lasting impression and elevate your customer service game. In addition to the solutions we provide, we take the intimidation out of technology by supporting you every step of the way.
We were born to bring fun and excitement back to retail garden centers! We were born to help you!
About OrderEase
OrderEase (formerly LinkGreen) believes that wholesale ordering should be easier…and so do over 6,000 customers on their platform.
The OrderEase cloud solution connects wholesalers to all their channels through online product catalogues and a centralized order hub for faster, more accurate wholesale ordering. They are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity with its proven technology, growing customer base and leverageable business model.
Now in their fourth year of operation, they serve multiple industries, including lumber & building materials, greenhouse, nursery & floriculture, lawn & garden, cannabis, and home decor.
