Alaskan Author Publishes Humorous Book on Corruption
January 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Arkansas Hillbillian and P.F., a new book by Ron McCleary, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Arkansas Hillbillian and P.F. is a humorous and comical book written and illustrated by Ron McCleary.
About the Author
Author Ron McCleary is an average married man who wants to show all ages what corruption does to an economy and a country as a whole. He wants to do this for the average reader, however, in simple and clear terms with illustrations so readers of all levels can experience it.
The author intends for a portion of his earnings from books sales to go to Wounded Warrior and Saint Jude's Hospital for Kids.
The Arkansas Hillbillian and P.F. is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6479-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
