San Jose, CA Author Publishes Math Book
January 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStudents Loving Math: What's Reading Got to Do With It?, a new book by Dr. Alvin Haywood, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From early on, numbers and math concepts are a natural, spontaneous, ongoing occurrence in our everyday lives. However, somewhere along the way, math anxiety may set in, or negative emotional responses to one's current or impending math situation. For parents, teachers, university pre-service teachers, and anyone interested in the subject of math, Students Loving Math: What's Reading Got to Do With It? explores various possible causes (and solutions) for this math dilemma. This book gives concrete examples for improving math experiences for all students, from preschool through high school. Some key solutions are seen through the lens of the positive impact of strong reading skills, effective teacher instructional strategies, and a heightened sense of students' math self-confidence on overall math success and achievement outcomes.
About the Author
Dr. Alvin Haywood, a former longtime public school teacher, taught all subjects at the elementary school level and social studies at the middle school level. Alvin received BA degrees in social work and psychology, an MA degree in education, and both teaching and administrative credentials from San Jose State University (CA). After thirty-four years of teaching, retirement, and overcoming cancer, he went on to earn his doctorate degree in education from Nova Southeastern University (FL). Now an educational consultant and a published author, Alvin continues his passion for education research, writing, and public policy. Dr. Haywood is also the author of Cultivating Early Reading Development: Reaping the Benefits of School Success!
Students Loving Math: What's Reading Got to Do With It? is an 88-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0164-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us