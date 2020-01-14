Rocky Point, NC Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
January 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDead Line Earth, a new book by David Alan Faircloth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dead Line Earth is a sci-fi adventure dealing with the past and future events. The human race is at stake and in the hands of a small crew to save humanity. It takes just one action to change things forever.
About the Author
David Alan Faircloth is a first-time author. He was born and raised in Wilmington, NC, and he has worked in home healthcare for the past nineteen years. Father of five and grandfather of seven, he currently lives in Rocky Point, NC, on seven acres of land, and enjoys the country lifestyle. David is also a huge college football and basketball fan.
Dead Line Earth is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6438-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us