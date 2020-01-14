Smithtown, NY Author & Former Chopper Pilot Publishes Memoir
January 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeneath the Blades: Humorous Confessions of a Chopper Pilot, a new book by Sal Greco, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Beneath the Blades is about the many humorous situations the author encountered in his long career flying helicopters while in the military and then as a commercial pilot. The author hopes that whoever reads these anecdotes will have a laugh or two and a smile on their face when they are done. It is an insider look at the often quirky experiences of a helicopter pilot that the public at large never gets to witness.
About the Author
Sal Greco is eighty-six years old with four children (two boys and two girls), nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His wife Loretta passed away almost three years ago after over sixty years of marriage. Over the course of his career, he has flown eighteen different aircraft and enjoys outdoor activities. He has had a very happy and charmed life and is extremely grateful for that.
Beneath the Blades: Humorous Confessions of a Chopper Pilot is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0902-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
