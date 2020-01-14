The Room Visualizer by MyFlooring.com Provides a Virtual "Try Before You Buy"
January 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMyFlooring, an online provider of carpet and installation services, just debuted a new online tool called the Flooring Visualizer, which allows customers to virtually preview how their flooring selection will look in their home.
Many consumers struggle to imagine how a small sample of carpet will look when it covers their entire floor, so in response, MyFlooring is offering this innovative solution. Since purchasing flooring online is a fairly new concept, MyFlooring allows shoppers to upload a picture of their room and browse the site's selection of tastefully curated carpet colors. The Flooring Visualizer then displays exactly what their room will look like with each color.
According to MyFlooring CEO Shawn Wilson, "We wanted to help our customers make a confident decision about their flooring purchase, and the Flooring Visualizer is an amazing tool to do just that."
Even if a customer isn't at home to take pictures, they can use the Flooring Visualizer with several pre-loaded room types (cozy space, office den, bedroom, or living room) to get a general idea of how each color will look.
About MyFlooring.com
MyFlooring wants its customers to Get Comfortable with the carpet buying experience.
Offering a curated selection of premium Lifeproof carpets designed to stand up to real life, MyFlooring provides straightforward, all-inclusive pricing with no surprises or last-minute upcharges. With a price-match guarantee, an unparalleled lifetime warranty, and quality installation, MyFlooring transforms the online carpet buying experience into something anyone could get comfortable with.
If you would like more information about MyFlooring.com, please contact Laura Catlin at laura.catlin@myflooring.com.
Contact Information
Laura Catlin
MyFlooring
