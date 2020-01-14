San Carlos, CA Author Publishes Memoir
January 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNinety and Still Going, a new book by Louis M. Guerrieri, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ninety and Still Going is a memoir of a rambunctious and rather wild boy and adolescent who developed into a trusted and worthy naval aviator, then attorney-at-law, then retiree. His story is of his youth, his growing up, and his life. Enjoy Ninety and Still Going, an irrepressible romp through thick and thin.
About the Author
Louis M. Guerrieri currently lives in San Carlos, California.
Ninety and Still Going is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6959-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
