Intrafocus announces a 7-Step Strategic Process based on the Balanced Scorecard
January 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsIntrafocus has introduced a 7-Step strategic process that is based on the balanced scorecard strategic methodology published by Kaplan and Norton over 20 years ago. The balanced scorecard is the go-to strategic methodology for large organisations and enterprises. It does get used in small to medium sizes enterprises (SMEs), but often the methodology is changed dramatically and will no thought about the consistency and integrity of the existing formula.
"We needed a light-weight strategic methodology that we could use with our small to medium-sized clients" explained Clive Keyte, Director at Intrafocus "the balanced scorecard has been tried and tested for over 20 years, but requires far too much resource allocation for most organisations. So we spent months developing and testing a light-weight version and have now successfully used it many times with our clients".
The results have been astounding. Intrafocus customers have adopted the methodology and have been delighted to provide testimonials which can be seen on the customer section of the Intrafocus website.
The new methodology is true to its foundation but has looked at how smaller organisations need to be more fleet-of-foot and combine roles and responsibilities. The result is a streamlined version of the Balanced Scorecard methodology that is fit for a more agile and responsive environment. As a by-product, Intrafocus has also had success with large corporations who have wanted to speed up their strategic planning process.
Accompanying the process is a three-day strategy workshop, a set of user guides, should clients wish to go it alone and template strategy documents and presentations.
About Intrafocus
Intrafocus is a business-performance management consultancy and software reseller. QuickScore™ is a KPI and scorecard management system linking KPIs to goals, strategic objectives, and initiatives or projects. Intrafocus runs balanced scorecard and strategy workshops to help organisations build, implement and manage strategy. The software is used by companies, large and small, across the world. The software can be easily integrated into any strategic planning process or added later as a management tool. Intrafocus supplies QuickScore™ to Europe, The Middle East and Africa.
Contact Information
Clive Keyte
Intrafocus Limited
Contact Us
Clive Keyte
Intrafocus Limited
Contact Us