Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Memoir
January 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Do You Walk the Way You Do?, a new book by Jim Cohlmeyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
All things work together for good for those who love God and are called according to His Purpose.
Why Do You Walk the Way You Do? was written as a personal memoir. In telling his story, Cohlmeyer tells everyone that overcoming obstacles in life is possible, no matter the circumstance. In turn, a rewarding life is attainable.
About the Author
Jim Cohlmeyer was born into the Methodist church and spent his first fifty years there until he joined the Catholic Church. He has a Master's Degree and has worked for more than 30 years as a therapist with persons with addiction and mental health issues. He continues to work part-time in group therapy.
Jim enjoys the simple and worshipful life. He flies a little less by the seat of his pants than he did three decades ago, nevertheless remaining faithful throughout. Jim is blessed with good friends, past and present, who bless his life. He enjoys 18th- and 19th- century fine art and classical music from the same era. Several of his poems have been published; Why Do You Walk the Way You Do? is his first book.
Jim has an old brother who lives in Las Vegas; an older sister who is married and lives in Evansville, Indiana; and a younger sister who is also married living in Scotland. Life would be nothing without his family!
Why Do You Walk the Way You Do? is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0970-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us