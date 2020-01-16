East Texas Author Publishes True Stories of His Youth
January 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Boys of the Bone Yard Slash: True Texas Tales, a new book by Ronald Armstrong, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Part adventure, part collection of short stories, all true, and a whole lotta fun, these are the tales of some of the people who lived along the Northeastern Texas Red River Chicota region of author Ronald Armstrong's 1970s youth.
There is more to these stories than just huntin' and fishin', although that is a great portion. There is humor, funny stories, a dash of tragedy, some love lost and found, some lost souls and some reborn. Throw in a monster or two, a good fight, a feud, and some good friends. How could you go wrong with true stories like these? The truth is always stranger than fiction and much more interesting. Take into consideration that this happened in the South, especially in Texas… then you have got to love it!
The Boys of the Bone Yard Slash: True Texas Tales is Armstrong's tribute to the people and the area he grew up loving.
About the Author
Ronald Armstrong grew up in the Chicota area of Northeast Texas on the Red River. He is the fourth generation to grow up there.
Armstrong currently lives in East Texas and spends as much time as he can in the Kiamichi Mountains. He and his wife, Karen, have four grown children and five grandchildren. He is the general manager for one of the largest truck and RV collision centers in Texas. He enjoys conducting Bigfoot research and riding his Harley. This is his first published book, but he is writing more.
The Boys of the Bone Yard Slash: True Texas Tales is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8417-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us