Windsor, CT Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
January 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy God, You Were There All the Time, a new book by Edith B. Holloman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My God, You Were There All the Time is the story of unwavering faith. From a young age, author Edith Holloman has endured many trials and hardships, but God saw her through. It is her hope that by sharing her story, others will find strength to weather the storms by living a God-filled life, for He is always there.
About the Author
Edith B. Holloman is a woman driven by faith. She enjoys spending her time with elders in convalescent homes and traveling from church to church, ministering to God's people. In her down time, she enjoys bowling and getting together with friends and loved ones.
My God, You Were There All the Time is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6473-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Contact Us
