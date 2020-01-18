Connecticut Author Publishes Journal
January 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOlio: A Miscellany of Things from My Commonplace Journal, a new book by ESQ, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the Author: "I've kept journals for more than ten years. As a Union College trustee, I did a great deal of research and writing in my commonplace journal. My dedication as a bibliophile increased after retiring from the practice of law for more than 55 years. Academics I knew urged me to expand Olio to share my readings and writings for them to learn (even after education)."
Olio: A Miscellany of Things from My Commonplace Journal is a 324-page paperback with a retail price of $52.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8373-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
