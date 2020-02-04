ProMarine Launches DIY Epoxy Resin Project Videos
February 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsArt Resin & DIY "How-to" Instructional Videos are Informative & Entertaining
February 04, 2020 (Galesburg, MI) – ProMarine Supplies, a leading supplier of high-performance epoxy resins for residential, commercial and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the release of the first in a series of ongoing "infotainment" videos. These succinct segments are designed to share creative crafts and demonstrate DIY projects – all using versatile epoxy resin.
The premier piece, Lets' Make a Keepsake Board is a time-lapse video set to music that displays how to easily create a personal memorabilia board for photos, cards and notes - both visually as well as via brief instructional text. Future releases will guide both artistic types with creative craft ideas; as well as DIY taskers on how to maintain and repair a variety of home and office projects using epoxy resin.
Epoxy resin is used by artisans and crafters for a wide variety of creative endeavors such as crafting unique works of art and building one-of-a-kind crafts. And, as a DIY resource, handy homeowners, as well as contracting professionals, incorporate versatile epoxy resin into their structural repair and maintenance routines for everything from wood furniture, post, windowsills and door frames, to commercial and industrial applications which include:
"Over the past year, we've been rapidly increasing the Resource Section of our website," explained Jennifer Bonwill, General Manager, ProMarine Supplies. "The addition of online videos to our data archive is another wealth of information for our customers to access for creative ideas, artistic inspiration and practical DIY instruction and advice. We look forward to growing this library!"
About ProMarine Supplies:
ProMarine Repair was established in 2009 as a boating repair company. While working on a wide variety of marine construction projects, it became apparent that there was a need for high-quality, high-performance epoxy resin products. ProMarine Supplies was founded in 2013 to address the market needs of Artisan, Construction and Marine epoxies. Visit www.promarinesupplies.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Bonwill, General Manager, T: 833-769-9776
