Aberdeen, SD Author Publishes Children's Book
January 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSnowman Finds His Heart, a new book by Elizabeth Hemen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This delightful illustrated book for children uses the story of a snowman to emphasize that Jesus is the real reason behind the celebration of the Christmas season.
About the Author
Elizabeth Hemen was married forty-nine and a half years to her late cowboy husband Merrill. She is an eighty-four year old mother of three, grandmother of nine, and great grandmother of eight. She taught school for thirty years and Sunday school for many more. She also gives piano lessons.
The publication of this book fulfills a lifelong dream of writing Christian children's books.
About the Illustrator
Laura Bunke is forty-six years old and has two wonderful boys that give her life hope. She was a cosmetologist for sixteen years. Eleven years ago she has a quad bypass that changed her life and God led her to the path of using her talent and drawing.
Snowman Finds His Heart is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6289-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
