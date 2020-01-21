Network Control closes out 2019 with record growth
January 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsJanuary 21, 2020 - Network Control, a pioneer and leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced that they completed a record year in 2019 across all aspects of the business. The Company achieved record, double digit revenue growth through new customer acquisition, including substantial national brands.
Specifically, Network Control added one of the country's largest hamburger/fast food franchise chains, known for their distinctively shaped patties. Also, of note was the addition of one of the nation's oldest and most iconic breweries. Said Mark Hearn, president and CEO of Network Control, "As with all of our customers, the decision to select Network Control is driven by our unique combination of technology and deeply expert managed services. We offer unparalleled support to our customers, significant and consistent ROI, and workload reduction."
The Company moved to new headquarters in 2019, featuring state-of-the-art facilities designed to enhance the work efficiency of staff, better support customers and provide space for continued expected employee growth.
From a product and services perspective, the Company continued to anticipate expected industry needs with expanded offerings, including unique bot technology that automates previously manual vendor interactions, further improving efficiency and accuracy.
Network Control's extensive TEM managed service offerings include expense management, analytics, support, provisioning and auditing for wireline, wireless, IoT, Cloud, data, SD-WAN and other emerging technologies. Network Control's customers range a variety of industries and sizes from mid-size to large enterprises. More information can be found at www.network-control.com
About Network Control
For over 20 years Network Control has been a recognized leader for its US-based managed services that enable businesses to reduce and better control their voice, data, conferencing and wireless costs while improving their overall communications infrastructure. Companies have seen a six-month payback and typical ROI of 250-400% under the Network Control business model. The company has also pioneered Global TEM, a next generation services model that reflects the increased complexities of communications and its merger into the broader corporate IT infrastructure for companies with international footprints.
Contact Information
Tara Harn
Network Control
+1 319-483-1123
Contact Us
Tara Harn
Network Control
+1 319-483-1123
Contact Us