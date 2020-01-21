Staten Island, NY Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry
January 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeasons, a new book by Frances Julia, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
No matter what life throws at you, there is hope through it all, hold on to your faith in Jesus Christ, keep your eyes focused on him and you will see the light. Know that we are the children of the most high God and we will not be defeated. Based on personal experience and life lessons, this is the message of Seasons, Frances Julia's collection of inspirational poetry.
About the Author
Frances Julia has three adult children, Jasmine, Crystal, and Markus whom she adores very much and is thankful for the three most precious gifts from God. Psalm 127 Verse 3: "Lo children are an heritage of the Lord; and the fruit of the womb is his reward." Frances Julia also finds peace while enjoying nature walks and writing poetry.
Seasons is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3316-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us