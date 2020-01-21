Safety Program HandiGuide® with Required OSHA forms released by Janco
January 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City UT – Janco Associates, Inc. (www.e-janco.com) has just released its 2020 Version of the Safety Program HandiGuide® (see https://www.e-janco.com/SafetyProgram.htm ). Effective management of worker safety and health protection is a decisive factor in reducing the extent and the severity of work-related injuries and illnesses.
The CEO of Janco, Mr. M.V. Janulaitis said, "Injury and Illness reporting are no longer a slam dunk for the enterprises. It is a minefield of reporting requirements based on the number of employees. Every company in the US that has 10 or more employees must comply with OSHA's reporting mandate and report that information electronically. If they have more than 250 employees, they only need to report summary information electronically." The CEO added, "A Safety Program is a must and is mandated by a number of ISO standards. Janco has integrated these mandates along with its infrastructure tools to provide what is needed with minimal overhead."
The Safety Program HandiGuide® contains 12 must-have forms. They were designed to be completed electronically and be the right tool to minimize work stoppages due to injuries and illnesses. The tool can be acquired as a standalone item or with Janco's industry-standard Disaster Recovery / Business Continuity Template and/or the award-winning Security Manual Template.
The guide contains critical twelve (12) electronic forms:
Also included are detail job descriptions for the Manager of Safety Programs and Supervisor Safety Programs. The HandiGuide® are delivered electronically and are available for immediate download.
The HandiGuide® can be acquired with update service for 12 or 24 months. The full version of the Safety Program with all the electronic forms, policies, procedures and job descriptions has a starting list price of $399. The product is delivered immediately via Janco's proprietary electronic delivery system.
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concerns CIOs and CFOs and publishes a series of IT and business infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including a Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
