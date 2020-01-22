Slovakia Author Publishes Business Memoir
January 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStory of Kicked Out Boss, a new book by Henry the Friend, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is a true story of the author's eighteen years working for an American corporation established in Central Europe. It shows how an individual's private life is influenced by their professional life and how important it is to have common sense, integrity, friendship, and love in our daily lives in order to reach our true potential. Also it shows how egotistical decisions can be destructive both for the person making them as well as the people surrounding them.
About the Author
Henry was born in 1971 in Czechoslovakia, a Communist country that no longer exists. He finished high school for building engineer and earned an MBA in economics from an American University. Since he was a child, he like liked to play double base and base guitar non-professionally. But with twenty years of experience, has got to play in many countries around the world. Professionally, for the last twenty years he worked as top manager for financial institutions. He is married and has two sons (twenty-five and seventeen).
Story of Kicked Out Boss is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0683-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us