Dexter, NY Author Publishes Romance Novel
January 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWritten in the Stars, a new book by Lorie O'Brien, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written in the Stars tells the story of four young adults navigating their way through love, grief, and how to make the best of life after loss. This romance novel will appeal both to young adults and also to older generations as they reflect upon their past experiences.
About the Author
Lorie O'Brien was born in Upstate New York and moved to Houston, Texas when she was eight years old. She later returned to New York where she has resided for over twenty five years. She lives with her husband and two daughters and is a top-selling real estate associate broker. Lorie is an avid runner and just completed her first half marathon in September 2019.
Follow the author on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Written-in-the-Stars-by-Lorie-OBrien-104614581017879/.
Written in the Stars is a 224-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0539-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
