Columbus, OH Author Publishes Poetry
January 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Ghost Girl Poems, a new book by Davan James Dodrill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The loss of a loved one is most certainly a tragic and very painful time in one's life. The Ghost Girl Poems is Davan James Dodrill's dedication to his wife, who passed from terminal ovarian cancer. It is his battle with grief and emotional confrontation after losing her, and it is also a testimony to the battle of change, emotional upheaval, recovery, moments of weakness, vivid attributes of awareness, spirituality, clarity of vision, and the impact of poetry in the course of healing while dealing with the loss of a beloved spouse.
About the Author
Davan James Dodrill is a graduate of the University of South Carolina, Ohio University, the Ohio State University, and the Sewanee School of Letters at the University of the South. He is a retired educator who continues with his interest in history, literature, the arts, and the writing of poetry. He considers world travel, the exposure to different cultures and people as the stimulus of life. He is a supporter of the arts and lives in Columbus, Ohio. He is a member of the Academy of American Poets.
The Ghost Girl Poems is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0795-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
