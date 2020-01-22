CarCovers.com Is Donating 5% Of All Sales Revenue To Help The Australia Bush Fire Victims - Jan 20th - Jan 26th
January 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPittsburg, CA. - After seeing the devastation from the Australia Bushfires, CarCovers.com CEO, J. Volk, decided it's time to make a difference once again. For an entire week in January (Jan 20th - Jan 26th) CarCovers.com will donate 5% of all purchase revenue to a charity supporting victims and volunteers of the Australia Bush fires. To top it off, they are offering a special discount for anyone who orders products from them over the course of the week.
The fires have wreaked havoc! "More than 60 fires are still burning in the states of New South Wales and Victoria. Some 30 people have so far been killed - including four firefighters - and more than 10 million hectares (100,000 sq km or 24.7 million acres) of bush, forest, and parks across Australia has burned.
In the worst-hit state, New South Wales (NSW), fire has affected more than five million hectares, destroying more than 2,000 houses and forcing thousands to seek shelter elsewhere." - bbc.com
J. Volk continues, "The sheer devastation is almost too much to comprehend, let alone bare. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families who are enduring through these disastrous times. That is why we are running our Australia Fire Relief Sale! To help provide support and be a part of the lifeline in this recovery effort.
One of our core values at CarCovers.com is generosity. While we already give a certain percentage of revenue every year to charity, we wanted to take it one step further to help those in need from this disaster." - CarCovers.com CEO J. Volk
CarCovers.com CEO believes this to be true and his employees do too. They want to help out any way that they can. The aftermath of the fires will take months or even years to recover from.
With the extreme weather showing up all over the Australian map, CarCovers.com decided to run a "5 Day Australia Fire Relief Sale" Jan 20th, 2020 - Jan 26th, 2020. They are donating 5% of all proceeds during the sale to Australia Bush Fire.
You can receive $10.00 off per cover on your order with a maximum of $ 20 off for multiple cover purchases (Limit $20 Savings) use coupon code 01Australia20. CarCovers.com has multiple products to fit your car cover needs and they have a dedicated staff to answer all of your questions.
Contact Information
Ryan Wegman
CarCovers.com
800-385-3603
Contact Us
