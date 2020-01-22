Chancellor Angela Merkel Receives Henry A. Kissinger Prize
January 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBERLIN-January 22, 2020-The American Academy in Berlin has awarded the Henry A. Kissinger Prize to Chancellor Angela Merkel. The prize is awarded annually to a renowned German or American figure in the field of international diplomacy. Remarks were delivered by former Secretaries of State Henry A. Kissinger and John F. Kerry, and former US President George W. Bush.
Dr. Henry A. Kissinger stated: "I am delighted that Chancellor Merkel has been designated honoree of this prize, which recognizes her unfailing role in fostering robust transatlantic dialogue during the course of three very different American presidential administrations. Her promotion of frank and principled policy discussions throughout is both commendable and inimitable."
George W. Bush stated: "Angela Merkel is a courageous leader who serves the German people with vision and strength. She has remained a steady hand in turbulent times. As President, I was comforted by her friendship. We congratulate her as she accepts this honor."
John F. Kerry stated: "Chancellor Merkel set the bar for courage, determination, and boldness in the first decades of her country's history in this century, much the way Chancellor Kohl did in the final decades of the last one. If reunifying Germany was Kohl's immutable legacy, then holding Europe together at a time of enormous challenge is forever Merkel's mark-a defender of the liberal order, always pointing her compass towards a more peaceful, prosperous, just, and sustainable future, no matter the odds or obstacles. She will always have my admiration and respect."
Dr. Angela Merkel stated: "I will always, wherever I am, and for a while longer as German chancellor, continue to advocate for good, intensive, values-based transatlantic relations, and this medal, this award, energizes me in this work."
Learn more online about the Henry A. Kissinger Prize and the American Academy in Berlin.
