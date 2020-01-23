Terra Alta, WV Author Publishes Memoir
January 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Dawning, a new book by Leesa Baugh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Leesa Baugh was diagnosed with a dissociative disorder. My Dawning documents and explores her personal journey through the symptoms preceding diagnosis, discovery of her disorder, coping, and healing. For Leesa, this process has taken more than twenty-five years, but she is stronger for it. My Dawning explores her reaction to life with diagnosis and learning to adjust her lifestyle and thinking.
About the Author
For Leesa, the journey continues. She hopes that in sharing her experiences, others will realize that healing is not an overnight process. It can take many years. But, with persistence, it is possible to heal. Never give up!
My Dawning is a 302-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0747-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us