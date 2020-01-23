Coppell, TX Author Publishes Humor Book
January 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQuips, Rips & Provocative Questions, a new book by Caleb Spalding Atwood, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is a great resource for one's writing, public speaking and casual conversation. Included here are quips, responses and amusing questions that will brighten anyone's daily interactions.
Quips, Rips & Provocative Questions is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6606-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
