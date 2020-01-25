Fairfield, CA Author Publishes Gothic Romance Novel
Chrysta Belle, a new book by Ravenna, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Delve into darkness, chaos, blood, sex, and romance as you enter the vampiric take of a mortal girl turned vampire by a soul older than time. He has killed thousands, yet he is mysteriously drawn to her. They fall in what they assume to be love, but is it? Or is it something far more twisted?
About the Author
Ravenna was born in San Bernardino, California. She is deeply spiritual and considers herself gothic. Her father is her biggest inspiration for writing, and her honors go to her mother in heaven.
Chrysta Belle is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8602-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
