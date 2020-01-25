Greenville, SC Author Publishes Poetry
January 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsView from a Lifetime, a new book by Lewis R. Blackwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The peaceful and glorious poetry in View from a Lifetime is designed to warm one's heart. These poems also provide God another source to enter the minds of man, give insight, teach, warn, strengthen, prepare, and inspire, creating the need to obtain a greater knowledge of God's word and laws.
Open up your eyes and see all the great and powerful things our God has to offer to us, his children.
About the Author
Lewis R. Blackwell was born in Albuquerque, N.M. He started working at the age of fourteen during summer vacations while in school as a groundskeeper at the beautiful campus of Furnam University. There he worked fifteen years of his life. He also worked as a line clearance specialist for the Davey Tree Expert Company for twenty years, which he still does. Lewis currently lives in Greenville, SC with his wife and family.
View from a Lifetime is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9515-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
