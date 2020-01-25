Bethesda, MD Author Publishes Novel
When Silvio Simonetti makes the decision to quit the New York Mafia he knows his days are numbered. He is shot while at a restaurant in the Bronx and, by mistake, his wife is also shot. Gaetano, their son, who is seven, is a witness to their deaths.
Now in his forties, in a seaside town in Italy as a trusted member of the Mafia, Gaetano is working out plans with the Sicilian Mafia to successfully distribute heroin through the northern parts of that country. In reality, he is an informer for the FBI. Gaetano stays at a pension owned by Gemma, her husband, Ugo, and her family.
The impact of their deaths is a cause of drama and change in the lives of the characters. Gemma and Gaetano have a love that questions a future. The death of Silvio by the Mafia results in a formidable consequence for the Mafia
Patricia Bouton-Masoni lives in the Washington D.C. area with her Italian-born husband. They visit their three children in New Mexico and New Hampshire. She is the author of two other works of fiction and a memoir. She has finished another novel yet to be published.
Like Snowmen is a 242-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6792-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
