Richmond, VA Author Publishes Book on Taxes
January 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Benevolence Tax = All Inclusive, a new book by O. E. Gatson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life, whether long or short, is always followed by death. Death should receive the same attention from the government as a person's life. A death tax is important and must be implemented.
The Benevolence Tax is a tax to which all workers must contribute in order to maintain an endless source of revenue for the additional upkeep of America.
About the Author
O. E. Gatson has lived her entire life studying death. She has learned that death has a type of life within itself. Gatson enjoys fishing in the springtime. She has taught in learning centers and private schools. Gatson collects teddy bears and rare stones. She enjoys the music of the late James Brown and the late Glen Campbell.
The Benevolence Tax = All Inclusive is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9616-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
