3D AG, Switzerland, a world leading hologram and brand protection company, announces its enhanced holographic GarmenTrust™ 2.0 labels incorporating digital smart label technologies

GarmenTrust™ labels can be sewn on to your brand's products, combining visible and invisible security features. Encapsulated to survive extreme conditions, the labels are machine washable up to 60°C/140°F. GarmenTrust™ effectively resists damage from chemicals and UV light, as well as providing tamper-proof evidence for your products: if the hologram is tampered with, the label itself is destroyed.Leading the holographic security sector means constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Now, 3D AG is excited to release its enhanced GarmenTrust™ 2.0 labels incorporating digital smart label technologies such as mobile authentication, supply chain track & trace, and consumer engagement features.GarmenTrust™ 2.0 labels can be authenticated with a mobile phone, enhance your brand's ability to engage with its customers, and can real-time track & trace your products along the supply chain all the while gathering invaluable consumer demographic and business intelligence data.GarmenTrust™ 2.0 brings your brand smart packaging options and additional security features: Serialised QR/DM codes, plus barcodes Black print Demetallization Ultraviolet printing RFID/NFC tags to increase your brand's smart securityThese cutting-edge security features combined with additional business intelligence and BlockChain capacities, making GarmenTrust™ 2.0 the ideal security feature to protect your brand's unique identity, build its smart business model and boost consumer interaction.Produced in Switzerland by 3D AG, GarmenTrust™ 2.0 meets the most stringent garment ISO certification standards.Martina Müller, CEO of 3D AG, says: "Incorporating many positive feedbacks from our GarmenTrust™ clients, we are proud to launch GarmenTrust 2.0 with many enhanced features to continue to push the boundaries of technology and to provide viable solutions for our clients."3D AG is an independent, family owned business located in Baar, Switzerland. For over 30 years, we specialize in the field of micro and nanotechnology and in custom-made high-security holography. It is our goal to combat counterfeiting and to protect the intellectual property of our customers.