San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Inspiring Christian Book
January 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Heart's Song: A Message to the 21st Century Levite, a new book by Johnetta Johnson Page, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Johnetta Johnson Page's book encourages musicians, especially those who provide music to a church, to renew their calling to create music. Page's words will inspire artists to commit to their craft and have a stronger sense of dedication for their work.
About the Author
From Memphis, Tennessee, Johnetta Johnson Page is a highly acclaimed musician. She has trained choirs and accompanied various artists since the age of ten. Page is a graduate of Southwestern at Memphis and Vanderbilt University. She recently retired as Minister of Music and Fine Arts at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.
My Heart's Song: A Message to the 21st Century Levite is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8268-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
