Washington, DC Author Publishes Children's Book
January 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWally and His Amazing Asparagus, a new book by Dr. Tiffany N. Johnson-Largent and illustrated by Danielle Page, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Wally and His Amazing Asparagus is an adventurous story about a young boy named Wally who loves to eat asparagus, draw creative pictures, and daydream. As you read Wally and His Amazing Asparagus, you will take an exciting literary adventure with Wally as he defeats giants with his asparagus spears and travels to space in his asparagus rocket. Enjoy the book and eating asparagus!
About the Author
Tiffany N. Johnson-Largent, PhD, RDN, author of Charlise and the Snickerdoodle (Rosedog Books, 2016), also known as "Dr. Tiff," is a wife, mother, and registered dietitian/nutritionist.
Dr. Tiff is a native Washingtonian and completed some of her undergraduate courses at the University of the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., earned her undergraduate degree from Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, and completed her dietetic courses and graduate degrees from Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Tiff has always had a passion and love of food as a young child and continues to follow her new passion of writing adventurous children's books about food and nutrition.
About the Illustrator
Danielle Page, also known as "Danny," is a college student who attends Old Dominion University. Her major is Graphic Design and her minor is in Women Studies. She aspires to be a Graphic Designer and Illustrator in the future.
Wally and His Amazing Asparagus is a 40-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2090-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
