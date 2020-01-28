Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Book on Leadership
January 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInevitable, a new book by Jody M. Dawson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Want to make a change in your life? Want to become a leader instead of a follower? Then this is the perfect book for you.
Jody M. Dawson will teach you leadership skills with examples of scenarios you will encounter on your journey. These real-life situations will teach you how to become a leader. Dawson's wisdom and knowledge will inspire you to make a powerful and lasting change in your life.
About the Author
Jody M. Dawson resides in Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife, three children, dog and cat. He spent most of his career as a management consultant. Outside of writing books, Dawson enjoys serving the homeless community through his church and other civic organizations. He also likes to listen to live music, playing guitar, running, and mentoring young people.
Inevitable is a 208-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0228-5. It is also available as a paperback and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us