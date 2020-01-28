Odessa, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
January 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBottle Caps, a new book by Terry Sprague, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Bottle Caps, a little boy who is afraid of the dark learns to overcome his fears with the love and guidance of his Paw-Paw.
About the Author
Terry Sprague lives in Odessa, Texas. In her spare time she likes to do crafts, garden, camp, and travel.
Bottle Caps is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6169-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us