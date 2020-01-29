Virginia Author Publishes Memoir
January 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBipolar Extremes, a new book by Dr. Marie Kiely Tynan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dr. Marie Kiely Tynan explores her descent into bipolar depression, starting from her childhood in the 1950s to her diagnosis in 2003. Throughout her experiences in life, such as love and death, Dr. Tynan shares her memories and how bipolar depression has affected her.
About the Author
Dr. Marie Kiely Tynan graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Alabama and received her doctorate at the University of North Carolina. In 1980, she began her career working for NASA in information technology. Dr. Tynan resides in Danville, Virginia.
Bipolar Extremes is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0635-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us