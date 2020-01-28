DriveLock Delivers Zero Trust to the Endpoint
January 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsMunich, Germany, 28 January 2020 – DriveLock, a leading global provider of IT and data security solutions, specializes in a Zero Trust security approach based on the "never trust, always verify" principle. It is designed to combat harmful actions and access attempts from inside the corporate network as well as from external sources. DriveLock's Zero Trust platform is comprised of several pillars, providing a holistic approach to effective security.
Visit the DriveLock stand at RSA in San Francisco from February 24-27 for more information and a demo (stand 5671-10, German Pavilion)!
DriveLock recently unveiled Release 2019.2, introducing several new features. These include Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), enabling companies to identify anomalies and ongoing attacks across all user devices at an early stage and complement other prevention tools. The new version also includes DriveLock Pre-boot Authentication (PBA), which supports hard disk encryption by both BitLocker and the DriveLock solution and facilitates BitLocker management. It also enforces the encryption of USB storage media with BitLocker To Go.
Together with extensive analytics and automation throughout the platform, DriveLock enhances efficiency by integrating anti-malware, encryption, application integrity protection, device and application control as well as the management of native OS security tools such as Windows BitLocker. In this way, the company delivers a broad and complete portfolio of Zero Trust technologies for protection against threats.
The DriveLock solution also helps customers make an inventory of their data as part of their Zero Trust initiative. All hardware data, including from connected devices and storage media, is collected, processed centrally, and visualized in the DriveLock Operations Center. This ensures the security team always has an overview of the company's compliance status.
For more details or to fix an appointment, please contact drivelock@hbi.de.
Contact Information
