Sylva, NC Doctor & Author Publishes Healthy Brain Book
January 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Herbal Brain, a new book by Emory E Prescott, Ph D, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Do you want to improve your ability to pay attention, think, and remember? The Herbal Brain introduces a unique blend of twelve "nootropics" – highly beneficial herbs containing vital nutrients and properties needed for cognitive health. These same herbs are also collectively neuroprotective, regenerative, restorative, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, good for your heart and good for your immune system.
Sadly, global toxicity is increasing at an alarming rate along with an unprecedented general decline for many in language skills, intelligence, and memory. The Herbal Brain focuses on natural ways to enrich your mind and body and improve your overall well-being. Included are the twelve safest and most effective nootropics you can consume, expanded with straight talk about natural medicine, the limits of western healthcare, and healthy lifestyle modifications you can make in order to survive and thrive on our toxic planet.
Whether you want to improve brain health, plant a nootropic herb garden, increase your knowledge of brain-boosting aromatherapy, or just drink the ideal herbal tea blend for better health, Dr. Prescott's guide of herbal nootropics has the beneficial information and ideas you need for stronger mind and memory.
About the Author
Emory E Prescott, Ph D, MS, CCC/SLP is the founder and owner of The Herbal BrainTM, a doctor of natural health, master herbalist, and medical speech-language pathologist with 26 years of experience helping patients with neurological issues. Completing doctoral and post-doctoral cognitive research has given her a unique perspective on brain health as it applies to adults with memory issues. With a passion for healing, Dr. Prescott has created a unique blend of highly beneficial herbs known to help memory and boost brain function. The Herbal BrainTM produces teas, spices, and aromatherapy specifically blended for enhanced brain health. Her gardens are located on the Balsam mountain range overlooking Sylva, NC.
Contact Dr. Prescott or visit her website at www.theherbalbrain.com.
The Herbal Brain is a 374-page paperback with a retail price of $58.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0198-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
