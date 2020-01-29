Leap Year Celebrations and Specials at The Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach, FL
January 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Travel NewsFeel the love and celebrate Leap Year this February with special events planned at The Shores Resort & Spa. Plunge into romance at the Sip & Savor wine tasting and dinner event, featuring wines from Frog's Leap Winery; indulge in the Spa's Honey & Me Couples Massage with your sweetheart, and take advantage of the 29-hour sale on February 29 which will offer 29% off regular room rates.
The Shores Resort & Spa is proud to partner with fine wineries, distillers, and local craft breweries for the monthly Sip & Savor dinner series. An expert guest speaker guides attendees through a journey of fine wines, local spirits and craft beer, perfectly paired with culinary creations to enhance the tasting experience. Guests will be able to delight their palates while expanding their culinary knowledge. In celebration of Leap Year, The Shores is featuring Frog's Leap Winery from the Rutherford region in Napa Valley at the February Sip & Savor Dinner event. The dinner will be held on February 19, from 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM, and tickets are $75. To make a reservation, visit www.exploretock.com/azure/ or call (386) 322-7230.
February is a perfect time to enjoy a romantic date with an 80 minute Honey & Me Couple's Massage. Relax with a loved one while pampering each other with infused honey and magnolia flower for an enriching treatment. Hands and feet will be wrapped in warm towels with honey-infused masques for a nourishing experience. End the journey with a toast to love with a glass of champagne and chocolates. The Honey & Massage is 80 minutes long for $300 ($82 savings). To book an appointment, visit www.shoresresort.com/spa or call 386.322.7232 or email indulgespa@shoresresort.com.
On February 29th, guests can take advantage of the 29-hour sale for 29% off room bookings. The travel window is from February 29th through September 30th, with blackout dates. Follow the hotel on social media (Facebook.com/TheShoresResort) and sign up for the newsletter (shoresresort.com/email-offers) to be sure not to miss these special offers.
For more information about The Shores Resort & Spa, visit www.shoresresort.com or to book a stay, contact a reservations agent at (866) 934-7467, or via email at shoresreservations@shoresresort.com.
About The Shores Resort & Spa
Situated on a quiet stretch of Atlantic shoreline, The Shores Resort & Spa gracefully blends luxury, comfort, service, and style into an extraordinary beachfront retreat. From private balconies or terraces, the resort's guest-rooms and suites offer captivating views of the Atlantic Ocean or Florida's Intracoastal Waterway. The Shores offers a long list of luxurious guest services and amenities, including private poolside cabanas, oceanside fire pits with signature s'mores, exceptional dining, and an intimate spa. In addition, there are more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor adaptable function space for meetings of up to 400 guests. Both pet-friendly and eco-friendly, The Shores Resort & Spa is also a certified Florida Green Lodging resort. For more information on The Shores Resort & Spa, visit www.ShoresResort.com or call (866) 934-Shores.
