Watkins Insurance Group Names Two New Shareholders
January 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWatkins Insurance Group, the largest locally-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, announced the expansion of its executive team with Jim Siddons and Chris Scott being named shareholders. The addition of Siddons and Scott reflect Watkins' focus on dynamic growth and commitment to operational excellence. These appointments increase Watkins Insurance Group executive team to 11.
"Jim and Chris are proven strategic drivers for the continued success of Watkins Insurance Group", said Patrick Watkins, President of Watkins Insurance Group. "They bring a wealth of insight to an already strong executive team. I look forward to the immediate impact they will have on Watkins' growth."
"I am honored to be among the leaders of Watkins Insurance Group", said Jim Siddons. Siddons joined the insurance agency in 2014 and has been instrumental in building the agency's Bond department. "By working for the largest locally-owned insurance agency in Central Texas, I've seen first-hand how this agency is transforming the industry by challenging norms for the benefit of our clients."
"As a native Austinite, I have admired the community commitment of Watkins Insurance Group and I am thrilled to be a part of the leadership team." said Chris Scott. Scott has been with the insurance agency 3 years and assumes the dual role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer. "As we move into the next decade and beyond, Watkins Insurance Group will continue to be at the forefront of industry advancement."
###
About Watkins Insurance Group
Watkins Insurance Group is dedicated to raising the bar for the insurance experience. Founded in 1949, Watkins Insurance Group has been recognized as an IIABA Best Practices Agency and Top Workplace in Austin. With locations throughout Texas, the agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefit, and bond solutions for risks of all sizes.
For more information about Watkins Insurance Group, please visit WatkinsInsuranceGroup.com.
Contact Information
Dshanya Reese
Watkins Insurance Group
512-452-8877
Contact Us
