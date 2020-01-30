Fort Worth, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
January 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHenry and Friends, a new book by Bryant Branch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Henry the Alligator invites Samantha the Squirrel to play with him and his friends, she's hesitant at first-after all, he has such large, pointed teeth! But, after accepting his invitation, the two become fast friends and, soon, Samantha has many new friends to play with!
Henry and Friends is written with an eye toward inclusiveness. Henry and his friends come in all different shapes, sizes, and species-a valuable lesson to us all: the world becomes a better, more loving place when we include people of all different backgrounds.
About the Author
Though his family moved around quite a bit during his early childhood, Bryant Branch was born and raised in Texas. After high school, he worked a variety of different jobs. He returned to college graduating with "Cum Laude" honors in May of 2016 with a BS in Family Studies from Texas Woman's University.
Branch discovered his talent for writing in his 30s while going through a difficult time in his life. He believes that God led him to writing in order to help him develop confidence in himself and his abilities. It was the motivation he needed to return to school and earn his degree. To God, he gives all the glory and honor of Henry and Friends.
Mr. Branch currently lives in Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife and daughters.
Henry and Friends is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9480-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
