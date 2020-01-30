Pakistani Author Publishes Poetry
January 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIneffable, a new book by Uswa Razzaq, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Uswa Razzaq was born and raised in Sialkot, Pakistan. She started writing when she was only 15. She published her first book at 17. Razzaq is currently a student with a passion for writing and the arts. She uses her words to encourage others to stay with love.
Ineffable is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0439-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
