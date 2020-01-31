Corning, IA Author Publishes Christian Fiction
January 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsConversations with a Church Mouse, a new book by Warren G. Blaisure, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One day on October Mountain, about halfway between Pittsfield and Becket, Massachusetts, on the Washington Mountain Road, a hiker is enjoying the lovely fall day when he comes across an old abandoned church. Full of intrigue, he steps inside, and what he comes across next is something he never expects.
As he enters he is shocked to hear a small voice call out to him and upon turning toward the sound, discovers it is a mouse talking to him!
Conversations with a Church Mouse is a fun tale that teaches us we should follow God while enduring life's challenges and enjoying its victories.
About the Author
Warren G. Blaisure began an education for the purpose of leading others to the knowledge of salvation through Jesus at Faith School of Theology in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, in 1963. He met his lifetime companion, Mary Jane Carr, and together they have five children, fifteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Blaisure graduated from Faith School in June 1967 and Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee, in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Biblical Studies, adding post-graduate studies in Hermeneutics. He and his wife have planted and pastored churches throughout the US.
Blaisure is also the author of Faithkiller: Recognizing Resentment and Buni Tales: Adventures of Soft Paws.
Conversations with a Church Mouse is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0579-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
