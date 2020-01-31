Belleville, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
January 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Good Hair Day, a new book by Avis Coleman, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Avis is the mother of two girls whose love of bedtime stories inspired her to write A Good Hair Day. As the mother of girls with kinky, curly hair, Avis wrote this book for her children and others with curly hair. She believes that when children see positive images of different hair types, textures, and styles, it will influence children to love the hair they are born with. Avis understands the significance of natural hair textures as it relates to a positive self-image and confidence. She wants all children to know they are beautifully made, regardless of hair texture or skin complexion.
A Good Hair Day is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0419-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
