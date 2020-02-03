Grain Valley, MO Author Publishes Illustrated Novel
February 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRealistick People Vol. 1, a new book by Paul Juarez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Realistick People is a humorous look at the works as seen through two silly stick people. It depicts a play on words and situations. Author Paul Juarez hopes that readers smile or chuckle after reading the book.
About the Author
Paul Juarez started this book to fill his time as he is on dialysis and is not able to work. Juarez loves music, movies, and loves to cook. He lives in a small town in Missouri called Grain Valley. Juarez believes in the power of laughter, that it is great for the soul.
Realistick People Vol. 1 is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9056-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
