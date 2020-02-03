Bellevue, WA Author Publishes Song Book
February 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFeelings, a new book by Irma Albertee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Music is my best friend; she has always been here for me. Through my whole life she has guided me through happiness, disappointment, love and grief. Through music we connect to beauty and the untouchable. We clean our souls of all that worries us. Feelings is a unique album which transcends multiple genres, inspiring emotion from its listeners. Every song tells the story of a different chapter in my life. Meeting the love of my life, the birth of my children and the death of my father are all events I translated into the music in Feelings.
About the Author
Irma Albertee is a pianist, organist and instructor. She has a master's degree from the Armenia Conservatory in Yerevan. Irma has been a piano instructor for over 25 years and has published a piano exercise book, Piano Exercises for the improvement of sight reading and technique.
Feelings is a 110-page spiral bound book with a retail price of $29.99. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0842-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us