SoDA and FITC Partner for the 2020 SoDA Academy in June
February 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSoDA is pleased to announce that they have partnered with FITC for the 2020 SoDA Academy. The event will be held at the Museum of the Moving Image and the Paper Factory Hotel in Long Island City, New York on June 8-9, 2020.
Now in its 4th year, The SoDA Academy is a two-day, invitation-only learning event exclusively for practice leaders in the digital agency and design communities. Faculty leaders and attendees are carefully matched to one of ten discipline-related tracks and sessions are designed for candid peer-to-peer learning, knowledge sharing, best practices discussion and accelerated professional growth.
"We're thrilled to collaborate with Shawn and the team at FITC," says Tom Beck, Executive Director at SoDA. "The SoDA Academy is designed to dig deeply into the issues, challenges and opportunities faced by leaders, managers and practitioners. SoDA's proven collaboration techniques and methodologies, paired with FITC's excellence in running some of the industry's most well-regarded events, will create an incredible environment of applied instruction, active learning and peer-based knowledge exchange."
"The FITC team and I are very excited to work with SoDA on this project," say Shawn Pucknell, Director at FITC. "The initiatives at SoDA are a valuable part of the creative industries, and we've had the pleasure of meeting many incredible SoDA members over the past 20 years through FITC and similar events. We look forward to blending our unique creative and technical contacts and skills with this established world class event in NYC this summer."
As in past years, the SoDA Academy Faculty will represent a stellar line-up of industry leaders and a unique opportunity for event delegates to learn from and with some of the best and brightest in the business. A full list of track leaders and event speakers will be announced over the next 3-4 weeks. In the meantime, some early confirmations include:
Learn more about The SoDA Academy and request an invitation to attend at: http://www.thesodaacademy.com
A limited number of event sponsorships are available for those interested in reaching a highly curated audience of senior-level executives and practice leaders in the agency community. If you'd like to learn more, please reach out to Pamela Strother at pamela.strother@sodaspeaks.com.
About SoDA
SoDA is the leading global network for digital agency leaders, creative innovators and technology disruptors. With more than 100 agencies spanning 6 continents (sorry, nothing in Antarctica… yet), our members help the world's most progressive brands imagine and create the future of digital experiences. More about SoDA, our programs and our members at www.sodaspeaks.com.
About FITC
FITC stands for 'Future. Innovation. Technology. Creativity.' – four words that capture the essence of what our company and events are all about. We produce design and technology focused events worldwide that inspire, educate and challenge attendees. Since 2002, FITC has brought together like-minded professionals in Toronto, Amsterdam, Tokyo, San Francisco, Chicago, Seoul, New York, Los Angeles and many other cities. More at www.fitc.ca.
