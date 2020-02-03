Newman, GA Author Publishes Children's Art Skills Book
February 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Elements of Art, a new book by Kem Kowa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the author: "My life has evolved through gathering memories from living in the Midwest, among the blue skies, cornfields, and flowing rivers. I earned a Bachelors Degree of Science from Millikin University and an Associate of Art Degree from Richland Community College. As an artist, I have filled my space painting with oils, acrylics, and watercolors. The foundation of my style has always been guided by pencil sketching. I have pursued a career of designing and creating greeting cards.
I have taught children to develop their art skills using the principles described in The Elements of Art. I have concluded… that if you give a child a piece of paper, a pencil, a line example, enclose the line and fill it with color… a work of art will be created. The Elements of Art were written for children so that they can learn to fill their space and create art."
The Elements of Art is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0633-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
