Newman, GA Author Publishes Children's Art Skills Book

× Email Dorrance Publishing

The Elements of Art, a new book by Kem Kowa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.From the author: "My life has evolved through gathering memories from living in the Midwest, among the blue skies, cornfields, and flowing rivers. I earned a Bachelors Degree of Science from Millikin University and an Associate of Art Degree from Richland Community College. As an artist, I have filled my space painting with oils, acrylics, and watercolors. The foundation of my style has always been guided by pencil sketching. I have pursued a career of designing and creating greeting cards.I have taught children to develop their art skills using the principles described in The Elements of Art. I have concluded… that if you give a child a piece of paper, a pencil, a line example, enclose the line and fill it with color… a work of art will be created. The Elements of Art were written for children so that they can learn to fill their space and create art."The Elements of Art is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0633-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com