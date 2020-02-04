Living Portugal Property Highlights Why 2019 Was the Best Year for Real Estate in Comporta, Portugal
February 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsComporta, Portugal – Specializing in real estate for sale in Comporta, Melides, and the Alentejo Coast, Living Portugal Property is pleased to announce that 2019 was the best year for real estate in Comporta, Portugal. The real estate firm has noticed a growth in business startups and multi-national companies in the region that has fueled an increase in demand for residential and commercial real estate.
In addition, Comporta is attractive for investors since there is a low effective tax burden due to:
Furthermore, Ralph Lauren announced in July 2019 the company, along with other investors, wants to transform Comporta into the New Hamptons. The Hamptons are an upscale area in New York with vacation homes, beautiful communities, and luxury beachside resort.
Another reason for the growth in residential and commercial real estate in Comporta in 2019 was the appeal of applying for dual citizenship status. With a European Union passport and dual citizenship status, it creates more opportunities for investors. Not to mention, it gives the flexibility of being able to have residency in more than one country.
On average, over the last five years, property rates have increased across Portugal by 12% and continue to increase year-over-year. Even with this growth in real estate, Comporta vacation home and house prices are still among the cheapest in Europe.
Other factors that have helped contribute to the recent real estate growth include:
These trends in Comporta real estate for sale are expected to continue throughout 2020. Whether someone is looking for a luxury vacation home, real estate investment, or private residential home, now is the perfect time to purchase real estate for sale in Comporta.
For further information about real estate for sale in Comporta, Lisbon, Alentejo, Melides, and other locations in Portugal, please feel free to visit the official website of Living Portugal Property at www.livingportugalproperty.com or contact a representative by phone at +351 92 777 1776 today!
About Living Portugal Property
Living Portugal Property is a real estate company that provides real estate sales throughout Portugal with its focus on second homes and holiday vacation homes located in some of the most spectacular areas of Portugal. The real estate firm has assisted numerous foreign clients to find the perfect real estate properties and real estate investments.
Among the properties and locations Living Portugal Property specializes in are the Alentejo Coast in Comporta, Melides, and Lisbon, including beach houses, sea view villas, country estates, village homes, cabanas, apartments, hotel tourism projects, vineyards, farms, and plots of land to build your own home in Portugal.
